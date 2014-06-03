* USD/INR seen edging higher versus its close of 59.1525/1625 on Monday, tracking losses in most other Asian currencies versus the dollar with caution prevailing ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review decision due at 0530 GMT. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan is expected to keep the country's key lending rate unchanged and temper his tough rhetoric on inflation in a conciliatory gesture to a new government elected on a platform of reviving economic growth. * Most analysts in the Reuters poll also expect no change in the policy rates. * Traders will monitor domestic shares for cues on foreign fund flows. The Nifty futures traded in Singapore currently up 0.3 percent. * Most Asian currencies trading weaker against the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The pair seen trading at 59.21/23 in the offshore non deliverable forwards. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)