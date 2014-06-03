* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.68 percent tracking a rise in U.S. treasury yields, but the central bank's policy tone will be crucial for further cues. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Monday, after falling to one-year lows last week, as investors completed month-end bond purchases and before a highly anticipated European Central Bank meeting and U.S. employment report due later this week. * The RBI will release it monetary policy review at 0530 GMT. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan is expected to keep the country's key lending rate unchanged and temper his tough rhetoric on inflation in a conciliatory gesture to a new government elected on a platform of reviving economic growth.