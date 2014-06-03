* USD/INR little changed at 59.1550/1650 versus its previous close of 59.1525/1625 on caution ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review decision announcement due 0530 GMT. * All but three of the 52 economists polled by Reuters expect the RBI to hold key policy rates steady in its monetary policy review. * The Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan is expected to keep the country's key lending rate unchanged and temper his tough rhetoric on inflation in a conciliatory gesture to a new government elected on a platform of reviving economic growth. * Traders will monitor domestic shares for cues on foreign fund flows. * The pair is seen trading in 59.00 to 59.40 during the session. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)