* India's steel stocks gain after positive manufacturing data in a private survey in China, the world's biggest consumer and producer of the metal. * Tata Steel gains 2.5 percent, Steel Authority of India is up 2.5 percent, while JSW Steel rises 1 percent. * China's factory sector turned in its best performance in four months in May as export orders improved although activity still contracted, a private survey showed on Tuesday, adding to signs the economy may be stabilising. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)