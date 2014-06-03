* India's BSE index is up 0.2 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.1 percent higher. * India's steel stocks gain after positive manufacturing data in a private survey in China, the world's biggest consumer and producer of the metal. * Tata Steel gains 2.4 percent, Steel Authority of India is up 2 percent, while JSW Steel rises 0.8 percent. * Cement stocks also gain on value buying. ACC rises 1.6 percent while Ambuja Cement is up 2.2 percent. * Markets await the Reserve Bank of India's policy review, with most analysts expecting the central bank to keep interest rates on hold but to ease up a bit on its tough inflation rhetoric in a conciliatory gesture to the new Narendra Modi government. * Gains also track Asian shares higher, supported by solid U.S. and Chinese manufacturing data. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 2.34 billion rupees ($39.60 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data show. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)