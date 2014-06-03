* USD/INR at 59.2650/2700 compared with its previous close of 59.1525/1625 after likely intervention from the central bank and on dollar demand from importers. * Traders expect the pair to be rangebound, while closely watching foreign fund inflows into local shares. * Earlier, the pair had briefly trimmed gains after the RBI kept interest rates on hold, but the RBI was spotted buying dollars through state-owned banks starting around 59.16 rupee levels. * The market cited little impact from the central bank's move later to allow banks to equally spread out additional provisioning on unhedged foreign currency exposure in the current fiscal year. * The pair is seen trading in a 59.20 to 59.40 range during the session. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)