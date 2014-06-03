* The broader NSE index is up 0.4 percent while the benchmark BSE index is up 0.3 percent, paring some of its earlier gains of nearly 1 percent. * Steel shares gain after surveys showed China's factory and services sectors had their best showings in months in May. Tata Steel rises 4.4 percent, Steel Authority of India is up 2.9 percent, while JSW Steel rises 3.8 percent. * Cement stocks also gain on value buying. ACC rises 3.2 percent while Ambuja Cement is up 3. percent. * Also, bank shares trade mix after RBI kept its key policy rate on hold and toned down its inflation rhetoric, while cutting the amount of bonds lenders must set aside with the RBI, but broader gains were tempered by profit-taking. * Kotak Mahindra Bank is down 1.8 percent while HDFC Bank is up 0.5 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)