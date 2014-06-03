* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 7 basis points on the day at 8.59 percent after hitting 8.58 percent, its lowest since Jan. 21, with the central bank's dovish policy tone raising hopes for a rate cut later this year. * The more dovish tone offset the initial negative impact from a cut in the banks' statutory liquidity ratio, or the amount of bonds lenders must park with the Reserve Bank of India, by 50 basis points to 22.50 percent. * Yields are down as much as 15 basis points from the day's high reached after the cut in the banks' SLR requirement. * The cut in the SLR and the new tone were seen by markets as moves that would be welcomed by the new pro-business government as it seeks to revive economic growth, with the RBI also keeping interest rates on hold as widely expected. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)