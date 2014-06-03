BRIEF-Kemper corp says estimates Q1 results will include pre-tax catastrophe losses $60-$70 mln
* Kemper Corp says estimates that its Q1 2017 results will include pre-tax catastrophe losses in range of $60 million to $70 million
June 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower HSH Finanzfonds AoeR
Guarantor German federated states of Hamburg
and Schleswig-Holstein
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 17, 2019
Coupon 6-month Euribor + 5bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date June 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, LBBW & UniCredit
Ratings AAA (Fitch)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN DE000A11QGT5
* Appointment of Tan Tee Hieong as chief executive officer and executive director of company