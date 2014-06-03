BRIEF-Kemper corp says estimates Q1 results will include pre-tax catastrophe losses $60-$70 mln
* Kemper Corp says estimates that its Q1 2017 results will include pre-tax catastrophe losses in range of $60 million to $70 million
June 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date June 6, 2024
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.77
Reoffer price 99.77
Yield 1.65 pct
Payment Date June 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000BLB2TQ3
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Kemper Corp says estimates that its Q1 2017 results will include pre-tax catastrophe losses in range of $60 million to $70 million
* Appointment of Tan Tee Hieong as chief executive officer and executive director of company