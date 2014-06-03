BRIEF-Kemper corp says estimates Q1 results will include pre-tax catastrophe losses $60-$70 mln
* Kemper Corp says estimates that its Q1 2017 results will include pre-tax catastrophe losses in range of $60 million to $70 million
June 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date April 16, 2019
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 25bp
Issue price 100.527
Discount Margin 3-Month Libor + 14bp
Payment Date June 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 2.2 billion sterling
When fungible
ISIN XS0981588121
* Appointment of Tan Tee Hieong as chief executive officer and executive director of company