June 03(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower RCI Banque SA

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date June 13, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 72bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date June 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, HSBC & Natixis

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Paris/Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1075471265

