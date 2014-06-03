June 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Issue Amount 75 million sterling
Maturity Date December 01, 2015
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.263
Reoffer price 100.263
Yield 0.818 pct
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilts
Payment Date June 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Societe Generale
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.225 billion sterling
When fungible
ISIN XS0807698815
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)