UPDATE 3-Major 7.1 quake strikes off Chile's coast, rocks capital
SANTIAGO, April 24 A major earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck off the west coast of Chile on Monday, rocking the capital Santiago and generating at least two significant aftershocks.
June 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Standard Chartered PLC
Issue Amount 900 million sterling
Maturity Date June 6, 2034
Coupon 5.125 pct
Issue price 98.46
Reoffer price 98.46
Yield 5.184 pct
Spread 195 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct June 2032 UKT
Payment Date June 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, Lloyds and Standard
Chartered Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1075419694
April 24 A former government minister in Guinea went to trial in New York on Monday on U.S. charges that he laundered $8.5 million in bribes he took in exchange for helping a Chinese company secure valuable mining rights.