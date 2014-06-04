* Indian shares are set to open higher on continued buying by foreign institutional investors in cash shares. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 5.75 billion rupees ($96.9 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.13 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.35 percent. * Asian shares were steady on Wednesday and the dollar benefited from rising U.S. Treasury yields, while the euro remained under pressure ahead of expected easing steps from the European Central Bank. * India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday maintaining a balance between growth and inflation was a priority for the new government, and food inflation would be tackled through supply-side measures. * Reliance Industries Ltd on Tuesday said a minor fire broke out at its poly butadiene rubber plant in western Indian city of Vadodara on Tuesday morning and that it would not have any impact on production. ($1 = 59.3575 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)