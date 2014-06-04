* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.60 percent on Tuesday, is seen edging higher at open on the back of some profit-taking and tracking a rise in its U.S. counterpart. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose to their highest in three weeks on Tuesday as investors reset bets that yields are likely to climb after they fell to 11-month lows last week. * The Indian central bank's dovish policy tone helped yields fall as much as 15 basis points from their intra-day high of 8.73 percent to a four-month low of 8.58 percent on Tuesday. * The central bank toned down its rhetoric on inflation and hinted it would not raise interest rates further as long as inflationary pressures continued to ease. * The 10-year yield is seen in an 8.55 percent to 8.65 percent range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)