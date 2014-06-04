* USD/INR seen opening little-changed versus its previous close of 59.3850/3950, tracking largely mixed Asian currencies with traders awaiting the domestic sharemarket open for cues on foreign fund flows. * Traders expect the rupee to remain in a range until the government unveils its budget, likely in early or mid-July. * The pair expected to hold in a broad 59.20 to 59.60 range during the session. * See for a snapshot of Asian pairs. * The USD/INR pair seen trading at 59.35/36 levels in the offshore non-deliverable forwards. * Nifty futures traded in Singapore up 0.1 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)