* USD/INR trading at 59.39/40 versus its previous close of 59.3850/3950, tracking largely mixed Asian currencies with traders watching the domestic sharemarket for clues on foreign fund flows. * Traders expect the rupee to remain in a range until the government unveils its budget, likely in early or mid-July. * The pair expected to hold in a broad 59.20 to 59.60 range this week. * See for a snapshot of Asian pairs. * Shares up 0.1 percent in early trading. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)