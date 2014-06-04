* India's BSE index is up 0.13 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.11 percent higher. * Metal stocks head for a second day of gains on positive China factory surveys earlier this week. * Tata Steel is up 1.7 percent while Hindalco Industries gains 2.2 percent. * Also, overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 5.75 billion rupees ($96.9 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data show. * IT exporters fall on continued churn to domestic-oriented stocks. Tata Consultancy Services falls 1.1 percent while Infosys is down 0.7 percent. * Wockhardt Ltd shares slump 3 percent after the U.S. healthcare regulator found fault with quality control, training and staff hygiene at its plant in Chicago, potentially adding to regulatory problems facing the Indian generic drugmaker. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)