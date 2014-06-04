MUMBAI, June 4 * The Reserve Bank of India is expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.52 percent at its 91-day treasury bill auction later in the day, below last week's cut-off yield of 8.6456 percent, according to the median of a Reuters poll of 12 traders. * Yields are expected to be lower as sentiment has improved sharply following the central bank's dovish policy tone on Tuesday where it hinted at the rate tightening cycle being largely over. * The highest yield polled was 8.56 percent while the lowest was at 8.50 percent on 91-day t-bills. * The RBI is also expected to set a cut-off of 8.59 percent on 182-day t-bills, below the previous cut-off yield of 8.7050 percent, the poll showed. * For 182-day t-bills, the highest yield polled was 8.62 percent while the lowest was 8.55 percent. * The RBI will sell 80 billion rupees of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills on Wednesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/suvashree.deychoudhury@thomsonre uters.com)