* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield off the session low of 8.57 percent which was its lowest since Jan. 21 and currently trading flat on the day at 8.60 percent as investors book profits. * The central bank while keeping rates unchanged at its policy review also toned down its rhetoric on inflation and hinted it would not raise interest rates further as long as inflationary pressures continued to ease. * Traders are now betting the rate tightening cycle is done with while some are also expecting a rate-cut sometime later in the fiscal year. Yields are expected to continue to trade with a lower bias in the near-term. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose to their highest in three weeks on Tuesday as investors reset bets that yields are likely to climb after they fell to 11-month lows last week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)