* Shares in India's fertiliser companies surge on hopes the new government will soon clear its 2013/14 outstanding subsidy payments for the sector, dealers say. * Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals surges 6.5 percent, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers is up 6 percent while National Fertilizers jumps 10 percent. * Industry officials estimate subsidies owed by the government to be more than 350 billion rupees ($5.90 billion). ($1 = 59.3575 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com /)