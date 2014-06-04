* USD/INR trading at 59.30/31 versus its previous close of 59.3850/3950 on exporter dollar sales. * Measure to allow foreign investors to participate in currency derivatives to attract dollar inflows. * Reserve Bank of India's steps to liberalise foreign money flows are seen as indicators of its confidence on the external sector and the rupee. * The RBI relaxed rules on overseas remittances, allowing Indians to move up to $125,000 from $75,000 after the exchange rate stabilised. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/; suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)