* India's benchmark 5-year swap rate falls 9 bps to 7.85 percent from its previous close, marking its lowest level since July 16, 2013, while the 1-year rate falls 8 bps to 8.17 percent, its lowest since Jan. 21. * Traders say several swap positions held as a hedge against bond holdings are getting unwound as traders are no longer expecting any rate hikes after Tuesday's policy review. * Traders expect bond yields to fall by another 10-15 bps in the near-term although caution over the upcoming federal budget due by mid-July could prevent a sharper rally. * The negative spread between the 1-year and 5-year rates which stands at around 32 basis points currently could widen further on the back of rate cut expectations later in the year, dealers say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)