June 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landesbank Saar (LB Saar)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date June 11, 2024
Coupon 6-month Euribor + 40bp
Issue price 99.81
Reoffer price 99.81
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 42bp
Payment Date June 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SaarLB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing FFT
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000SLB5789
