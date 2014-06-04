June 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA
(BBVA)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 12, 2024
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.355
Yield 2.323 pct
Spread 73 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 95.8bp
Over the 1.75 pct 2024 DBR
Payment Date June 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML, BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank
& Natixis
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing AIAF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
