Borrower Air France-KLM
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date June 18, 2021
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.25
Yield 4.0 pct
Spread 284 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 314bp
Over the July 2021 DBR
Payment Date June 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, ING, NATIXIS & Societe Generale CIB
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011965177
