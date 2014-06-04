Bangalore, Jun 04 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed Kernel (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 46,500 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 43,000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 34,200 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 40,000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 39,750 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 103,500 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 29,000 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 26,500 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16,450 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 9,200 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 27,500 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 8,500 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 NQ 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 39,500 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 14,100 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 25,000 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 702 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 270 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 105 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 40,400 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 15,300 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 6,300 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 790 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 825 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 790 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 835 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 925 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 930 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1,390 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 73,000 2. Rapeseed Oil 63,800 3. Sunflower Oil 56,500 4. Kardi Oil 90,000 5. Linseed Oil 71,000 6. Sesame Oil 85,000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 60,000 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 81,500 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 63,500 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 55,500 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 59,000 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 50,800 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 60,000 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 55,500 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 53,500 4. SE Neem Oil 85,000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 61,500 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 66,500 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 64,800 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 64,500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 66,000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 79,000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 745 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 790 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 49,000 4. Crude Palm Kernel Oil (5%) FOB Indonesia US$MT 1,225 5. Crude Palm Kernel Oil (1.75%FFA)C&F India US$/M.T. 1,265 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified