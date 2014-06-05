* Indian shares may open little changed following weakness in Asian rivals while investors also expect some consolidation ahead of the new government's budget, due to be unveiled by early or mid-July. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are flat, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.1 percent. * Asian share markets grudgingly gave ground on Thursday while the euro flatlined at $1.3600, hostage to great expectations that the European Central Bank will finally end months of dithering by easing policy further. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 1.92 billion rupees ($32.35 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data show. * Indian mobile phone operator Idea Cellular Ltd plans to launch a share sale to raise as much as $500 million on Thursday to part fund its capital expenditure including a purchase of mobile radiowaves, three people involved in the deal said. * India could allow global online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc to sell their own products as early as next month, removing restrictions that have held back competition in one of the world's biggest, and most price-sensitive, retail markets. ($1 = 59.3450 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)