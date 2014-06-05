* Indian shares may open little changed following weakness in
Asian rivals while investors also expect some consolidation
ahead of the new government's budget, due to be unveiled by
early or mid-July.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are
flat, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
falls 0.1 percent.
* Asian share markets grudgingly gave ground on Thursday while
the euro flatlined at $1.3600, hostage to great expectations
that the European Central Bank will finally end months of
dithering by easing policy further.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 1.92 billion
rupees ($32.35 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data
show.
* Indian mobile phone operator Idea Cellular Ltd plans
to launch a share sale to raise as much as $500 million on
Thursday to part fund its capital expenditure including a
purchase of mobile radiowaves, three people involved in the deal
said.
* India could allow global online retailers such as Amazon.com
Inc to sell their own products as early as next month,
removing restrictions that have held back competition in one of
the world's biggest, and most price-sensitive, retail markets.
($1 = 59.3450 Indian rupees)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)