* USD/INR seen opening little weaker compared with its
Wednesday's close of 59.33/34, tracking gains in most other
Asian currencies versus the dollar with domestic shares being
watched for direction on foreign fund flows.
* Traders expect the rupee to remain in a range until the
government unveils its budget, likely in early or mid-July.
* The pair expected to hold in a broad 59.10 to 59.50 range
during the session.
* The USD/INR pair seen trading at 59.27/28 levels in the
offshore non-deliverable forwards.
* Nifty futures traded in Singapore currently trading
flat.
