* USD/INR seen opening little weaker compared with its Wednesday's close of 59.33/34, tracking gains in most other Asian currencies versus the dollar with domestic shares being watched for direction on foreign fund flows. * Traders expect the rupee to remain in a range until the government unveils its budget, likely in early or mid-July. * The pair expected to hold in a broad 59.10 to 59.50 range during the session. * See for a snapshot of Asian pairs. * The USD/INR pair seen trading at 59.27/28 levels in the offshore non-deliverable forwards. * Nifty futures traded in Singapore currently trading flat. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)