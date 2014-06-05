* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen
edging lower from its close of 8.59 percent with sentiment
remaining broadly positive following the dovish policy tone on
Tuesday.
* India's central bank said on Wednesday it would conduct its
first special 28-day term repo auction for 200 billion rupees
($3.37 billion) on Friday.
* The 10-year paper seen opening around 8.57 percent and moving
in an 8.53 to 8.63 percent range during the session.
* On Tuesday, the central bank toned down its rhetoric on
inflation and hinted it would not raise interest rates further
as long as inflationary pressures continued to ease.
