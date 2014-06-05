* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.58 percent after hitting 8.57 percent at open, matching its four-and-half month low hit on Wednesday, as sentiment remains broadly positive following the central bank's dovish policy tone on Tuesday. * The 10-year paper seen moving in an 8.53 to 8.63 percent range during the session. * On Tuesday, the central bank toned down its rhetoric on inflation and hinted it would not raise interest rates further as long as inflationary pressures continued to ease. * India's central bank said on Wednesday it would conduct its first special 28-day term repo auction for 200 billion rupees ($3.37 billion) on Friday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)