(Corrects company name and Reuters Instrument Code to NMDC from NDMC in first bullet point) * JP Morgan downgrades Coal India Ltd to "underweight" from "neutral", while cutting NMDC Ltd to "neutral" from "overweight". * The investment bank says Coal India's downgrade was driven by its assessment of potential coal production and prices. * On NMDC, JP Morgan says it expected just "broadly stable" domestic iron ore prices, while noting "weak" global iron ore prices as another factor. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)