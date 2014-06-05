(Corrects company name and Reuters Instrument Code to NMDC from
NDMC in first bullet point)
* JP Morgan downgrades Coal India Ltd to "underweight"
from "neutral", while cutting NMDC Ltd to "neutral"
from "overweight".
* The investment bank says Coal India's downgrade was driven by
its assessment of potential coal production and prices.
* On NMDC, JP Morgan says it expected just "broadly stable"
domestic iron ore prices, while noting "weak" global iron ore
prices as another factor.
