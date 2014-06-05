* USD/INR marginally weaker at 59.2700/2775 versus its previous close of 59.33/34, tracking gains in Asian currencies against the dollar. * Traders will closely watch domestic shares. Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 1.92 billion rupees ($32.35 million) on Wednesday, marking their third straight session of purchases, provisional exchange data showed. * The USD/INR pair seen trading in 59.10 to 59.40 range during the session. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)