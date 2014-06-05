* USD/INR marginally weaker at 59.2700/2775 versus its
previous close of 59.33/34, tracking gains in Asian currencies
against the dollar.
* Traders will closely watch domestic shares. Overseas investors
bought Indian shares worth 1.92 billion rupees ($32.35 million)
on Wednesday, marking their third straight session of purchases,
provisional exchange data showed.
* The USD/INR pair seen trading in 59.10 to 59.40 range during
the session.
(neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/;
neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)