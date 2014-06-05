* Deutsche Bank initiates coverage of India's search engine Just
Dial with a "buy" rating and a target of 1,800 rupees, citing
expectations of "high" growth in the online classifieds and
digital advertisements market, as well as the rising internet
usage of e-commerce in the country.
* Also, India could allow global online retailers such as
Amazon.com Inc to sell their own products as early as
next month, removing restrictions that have held back
competition in one of the world's biggest, and most
price-sensitive, retail markets.
* Just Dial shares are up 2 percent at 1,332 rupees.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)