* India's BSE index is down 0.5 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.4 percent lower. * Blue-chips fall as profit-taking continues for a second day after indexes hit a record closing high on Tuesday. * Consolidation may continue until the government unveils its budget in early-to-mid July, according to analysts. * Oil and Natural Gas Corp falls 2 percent, while cigarette-maker ITC is down 1 percent. * Falls also track lower Asian stocks following a drop in HSBC/Markit's measure of the China service sector to 50.7 in May from April's 51.4. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)