* India's BSE index is down 0.5 percent, while the
broader NSE index is 0.4 percent lower.
* Blue-chips fall as profit-taking continues for a second day
after indexes hit a record closing high on Tuesday.
* Consolidation may continue until the government unveils its
budget in early-to-mid July, according to analysts.
* Oil and Natural Gas Corp falls 2 percent, while
cigarette-maker ITC is down 1 percent.
* Falls also track lower Asian stocks following a drop in
HSBC/Markit's measure of the China service sector to 50.7 in May
from April's 51.4.
