* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.56 percent. It earlier fell to 8.55 percent, its lowest since Jan. 21 as sentiment remains bullish on hopes for a continued dovish tone from the central bank. * The 10-year paper seen moving in an 8.53 to 8.60 percent range during the session. * On Tuesday, the central bank toned down its rhetoric on inflation and hinted it would not raise interest rates further as long as inflationary pressures continued to ease. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)