* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3
basis points at 8.56 percent. It earlier fell to 8.55 percent,
its lowest since Jan. 21 as sentiment remains bullish on hopes
for a continued dovish tone from the central bank.
* The 10-year paper seen moving in an 8.53 to 8.60 percent range
during the session.
* On Tuesday, the central bank toned down its rhetoric on
inflation and hinted it would not raise interest rates further
as long as inflationary pressures continued to ease.
