MANILA, June 5 A consortium of Philippine
conglomerates Ayala Corp and Metro Pacific Investments
Corp has offered to pay the government an extra 9.35
billion pesos ($213 million) to ensure the success of their bid
to renovate and extend Manila's oldest elevated railway, the
government said on Thursday.
The bid is subject to final approval by an inter-agency body
and could be awarded as early as this month, said Transportation
Department spokesperson Michael Arthur Sagcal.
Companies in the Philippines are allowed to offer such
premium payments.
The consortium, which includes Macquarie Group Ltd, was the
only bidder for the project, which the government put up for
auction at 64.9 billion pesos ($1.5 billion).
Metro Pacific CEO Joey Lim said the company would pay 20
percent of the premium amount once the project is formally
awarded, with the rest paid in tranches.
The project involves renovating Manila's three-decade-old
LRT Line 1, extending it 11.7 km south to Cavite province and
operating the line for 35 years.
It initially attracted interest from seven parties including
conglomerates San Miguel Corp and DMCI Holdings Inc
, as well as Megawide Construction Corp.
The highest premium amount offered so far for any PPP
project was 14.4-billion pesos by contractor Megawide for an
airport in the southern city of Cebu.
