MANILA, June 5 A consortium of Philippine conglomerates Ayala Corp and Metro Pacific Investments Corp has offered to pay the government an extra 9.35 billion pesos ($213 million) to ensure the success of their bid to renovate and extend Manila's oldest elevated railway, the government said on Thursday.

The bid is subject to final approval by an inter-agency body and could be awarded as early as this month, said Transportation Department spokesperson Michael Arthur Sagcal.

Companies in the Philippines are allowed to offer such premium payments.

The consortium, which includes Macquarie Group Ltd, was the only bidder for the project, which the government put up for auction at 64.9 billion pesos ($1.5 billion).

Metro Pacific CEO Joey Lim said the company would pay 20 percent of the premium amount once the project is formally awarded, with the rest paid in tranches.

The project involves renovating Manila's three-decade-old LRT Line 1, extending it 11.7 km south to Cavite province and operating the line for 35 years.

It initially attracted interest from seven parties including conglomerates San Miguel Corp and DMCI Holdings Inc , as well as Megawide Construction Corp.

The highest premium amount offered so far for any PPP project was 14.4-billion pesos by contractor Megawide for an airport in the southern city of Cebu. (Reporting by Siegfrid Alegado; Editing by Miral Fahmy)