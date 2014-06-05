* Shares of India's tyre makers gain 2 to 4 percent as prices of
natural rubber fell to their lowest in 4-1/2 years in the global
market.
* Apollo Tyres Ltd gains 2 percent, MRF Ltd
is up 2.2 percent, Ceat Ltd jumps 4.5 percent, while
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd rises 2.1 percent.
* Natural rubber makes up more than 40 percent of the cost of a
tyre, according to analysts.
* Indian tyre makers are increasing imports of natural rubber as
it is cheaper overseas compared to local supplies.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)