* USD/INR stays marginally weak at 59.3000/3050 versus
its previous close of 59.33/34, tracking gains in local equities
and in Asian currencies against the dollar.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 1.92 billion
rupees ($32.35 million) on Wednesday, marking their third
straight session of purchases, provisional exchange data showed.
* Still, further gains in the rupee may be limited. A Reuters
survey showed long positions in the Indian rupee fell by around
a third as the central bank was spotted intervening to stem
further strength in the best performing Asian currency so far
this year.
* The USD/INR pair seen trading in range of 59.20 to 59.35 until
close.
