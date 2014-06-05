* USD/INR stays marginally weak at 59.3000/3050 versus its previous close of 59.33/34, tracking gains in local equities and in Asian currencies against the dollar. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 1.92 billion rupees ($32.35 million) on Wednesday, marking their third straight session of purchases, provisional exchange data showed. * Still, further gains in the rupee may be limited. A Reuters survey showed long positions in the Indian rupee fell by around a third as the central bank was spotted intervening to stem further strength in the best performing Asian currency so far this year. * The USD/INR pair seen trading in range of 59.20 to 59.35 until close. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)