* Foreign investors have exhausted 82.47 percent of the available limit of $20 billion in Indian government bonds, according to data published by National Securities Depository Ltd on Thursday. * The surge in utilisation has triggered expectations of a further increase in the cap on foreign investment in government bonds. * Currently, 820.91 billion rupees worth of government bonds have been purchased and only 174.55 billion rupees remain under the $20 billion limit, according to the data. * The government had raised the foreign institutional investment (FII) limit in government bonds by $5 billion to a total of $30 billion last year. * The government debt limit is allocated under two heads - $20 billion for all FIIs and $10 billion for investors like sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, insurance funds and foreign central banks. ($1 = 59.3450 Indian Rupees) (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/; suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)