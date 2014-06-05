* Foreign investors have exhausted 82.47 percent of the
available limit of $20 billion in Indian government bonds,
according to data published by National Securities Depository
Ltd on Thursday.
* The surge in utilisation has triggered expectations of a
further increase in the cap on foreign investment in government
bonds.
* Currently, 820.91 billion rupees worth of government bonds
have been purchased and only 174.55 billion rupees remain under
the $20 billion limit, according to the data.
* The government had raised the foreign institutional investment
(FII) limit in government bonds by $5 billion to a total of $30
billion last year.
* The government debt limit is allocated under two heads - $20
billion for all FIIs and $10 billion for investors like
sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, insurance funds and
foreign central banks.
($1 = 59.3450 Indian Rupees)
