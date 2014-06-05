June 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. Hong Kong Branch

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date June 12, 2017

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.713

Reoffer price 99.713

Yield 2.475 pct

Spread 167.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date June 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bofa Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC,

J.P. Morgan, Standard Chartered Bank, Wing Lung Bank

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing HKSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

