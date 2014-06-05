June 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower International Bank of Azerbaijan
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date June 11, 2019
Coupon 5.625 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 5.625 pct
Payment Date June 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi & JP Morgan
Ratings Ba3 (Moody's) &
BB (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1076436218
