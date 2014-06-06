* Indian shares are set to open higher on Friday after European central bankers boosted world markets on Thursday by rolling out sub-zero interest rates and other anti-deflation measures. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.5 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.33 percent. * Asian markets firmed modestly on Friday as equity and bond investors offered only polite applause for the European Central Bank's latest stimulus package, while the euro went off-script in a vicious short-covering rally. * Foreign portfolio investors bought Indian shares worth 13.69 billion rupees ($230.8 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data show. * Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd shares on watch after European regulators said on Thursday they have completed their assessment of drug manufacturing violations at company's facility in Toansa, India, and although deficiencies were found, they pose no risk to public health. * Traders also watch for U.S. jobs data due later in the day. ($1 = 59.3100 Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)