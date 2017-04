* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.53 percent on Thursday, is seen edging further lower, tracking a rise in U.S. bond prices, but sentiment will remain cautious ahead of the debt sale later in the day. * U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut interest rates to record lows and announced new measures meant to help stimulate the region's economy. * The government is selling 160 billion rupees worth of debt including 70 billion rupees of the benchmark paper and 40 billion rupees worth new six-year paper later in the day.