US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
* India's Amtek Auto surges as much as 19.3 percent to a six-year high of 264.90 rupees after Nomura initiates coverage on the stock with a "buy" rating and a target price of 416 rupees, citing it as a leveraged play on a turnaround in the domestic automotive industry. * Amtek has been very aggressive with capex and acquisitions in the past which has not paid as a slowdown in the key markets of India and Europe led to a build-up of significant debt, the investment bank says in a report on Friday. * Nomura adds it believes the company's management is now focused on improving return ratios and generating free cash flows, which should be taken positively by the market. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Apr 21 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE860H14XR3 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 89D 24-Apr-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 265 99.9487