* Shares in India's Infosys Ltd fell as much as 2.7 percent after a senior executive quit the company, several traders said. * Infosys said on Thursday Prasad Thrikutam, who was in charge of strategic sales, marketing and alliances, quit the company. * Infosys has lost at least 11 senior managers over the past year or so, as India's second-largest IT services exporter looks for a new chief executive. * Last month, president and board member B.G. Srinivas had quit. * Shares in Infosys were down 1.52 percent at 0354 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)