* USD/INR was weaker at 59.1900/1950 compared with its
Thursday close of 59.33/34, tracking gains in local equities,
but the pair came off lows after traders said the central bank
was spotted buying dollars starting around 59.1375 rupee levels
through state-owned banks.
* The pair stays weak, tracking strength in domestic equities on
the back of foreign inflows and gains in Asian currencies
against the dollar.
* Local equities gain after European central bankers boosted
world markets on Thursday by rolling out sub-zero interest rates
and other anti-deflation measures.
* Foreign portfolio investors bought Indian shares worth 13.69
billion rupees ($230.8 million) on Thursday, their fourth
straight session of purchases, provisional exchange data showed.
* The pair is expected to hold in a 59.00 to 59.30 range during
the session.
