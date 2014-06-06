* USD/INR was weaker at 59.1900/1950 compared with its Thursday close of 59.33/34, tracking gains in local equities, but the pair came off lows after traders said the central bank was spotted buying dollars starting around 59.1375 rupee levels through state-owned banks. * The pair stays weak, tracking strength in domestic equities on the back of foreign inflows and gains in Asian currencies against the dollar. * Local equities gain after European central bankers boosted world markets on Thursday by rolling out sub-zero interest rates and other anti-deflation measures. * Foreign portfolio investors bought Indian shares worth 13.69 billion rupees ($230.8 million) on Thursday, their fourth straight session of purchases, provisional exchange data showed. * The pair is expected to hold in a 59.00 to 59.30 range during the session. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)