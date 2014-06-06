US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
* Investors eye stocks of Indian companies with exposure or units in Europe after ECB President Mario Draghi launched a series of measures to pump money into the sluggish euro zone economy. * The European Central Bank cut interest rates to record lows on Thursday among a series of measures to revive the euro zone economy, and pledged to do more if needed to fight off the risk of Japan-like deflation. * Companies that get at least over a third of their revenue from Europe gain: Tata Steel up 5 percent, Amtek Auto surges 17 percent, Motherson Sumi Systems gains 1.8 percent, Havells India rises 0.3 percent after surging 10.8 percent on Thursday. * Among other stocks, Bharat Forge, Balkrishna Industries and, IT and pharmaceutical exporters are also on the radar. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
Apr 21 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE860H14XR3 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 89D 24-Apr-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 265 99.9487