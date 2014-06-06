* Investors eye stocks of Indian companies with exposure or units in Europe after ECB President Mario Draghi launched a series of measures to pump money into the sluggish euro zone economy. * The European Central Bank cut interest rates to record lows on Thursday among a series of measures to revive the euro zone economy, and pledged to do more if needed to fight off the risk of Japan-like deflation. * Companies that get at least over a third of their revenue from Europe gain: Tata Steel up 5 percent, Amtek Auto surges 17 percent, Motherson Sumi Systems gains 1.8 percent, Havells India rises 0.3 percent after surging 10.8 percent on Thursday. * Among other stocks, Bharat Forge, Balkrishna Industries and, IT and pharmaceutical exporters are also on the radar. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)