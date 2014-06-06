* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.73 percent, while the broader NSE index is trading 0.61 percent higher, inching closer to record highs hit on May 16. * Upstream oil and gas companies lead the gains, with Oil and Natural Gas Corp rising 3.5 percent and Reliance Industries Ltd advancing 2.7 percent. * Among other blue-chips, State Bank of India gains 1.25 percent. * However, shares in Infosys Ltd fell after a senior executive quit the company. * Asian markets turned mixed on Friday as investors offered only polite applause for the European Central Bank's latest stimulus package, while the euro went off-script in a vicious short-covering rally. * Also, foreign portfolio investors bought Indian shares worth 13.69 billion rupees ($230.8 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data showed. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)