US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.73 percent, while the broader NSE index is trading 0.61 percent higher, inching closer to record highs hit on May 16. * Upstream oil and gas companies lead the gains, with Oil and Natural Gas Corp rising 3.5 percent and Reliance Industries Ltd advancing 2.7 percent. * Among other blue-chips, State Bank of India gains 1.25 percent. * However, shares in Infosys Ltd fell after a senior executive quit the company. * Asian markets turned mixed on Friday as investors offered only polite applause for the European Central Bank's latest stimulus package, while the euro went off-script in a vicious short-covering rally. * Also, foreign portfolio investors bought Indian shares worth 13.69 billion rupees ($230.8 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data showed. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)
Apr 21 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE860H14XR3 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 89D 24-Apr-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 265 99.9487